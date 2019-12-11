MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a Warner Robins man Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m. Friday, 47-year-old Wilbur Gildersleeve was driving his motorcycle on Jones Road in Macon when he collided with a car making a left turn from J Drive South.

Gildersleeve was taken to the hospital, and the 28-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

According to the Bibb County Coroner's Office, Gildersleeve died from his injuries Monday.

If you have any information on this accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

