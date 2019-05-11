WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was arrested after he fought with a police officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers stopped 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Lester Jr. Tuesday morning on Green Street and Donald Drive for not having a seatbelt on.

Police found Lester had marijuana and ecstasy, the post states.

According to the post, Lester started fighting with an officer, and that is when police tased him.

No one suffered serious injuries, but EMS was called as a precaution.

Lester was taken to the Houston County Detention Center and is charged with Felony Obstruction.

