Warner Robins police are investigating a home invasion where the suspects pistol-whipped the homeowner.

"A man came outside, his shirt was bloody. It was red, blood everywhere. He was kind of stumbling a little bit, and I think his daughters, they came outside with him, but police was here when they came outside," says neighbor William Thorpe.

Thorpe lives across the street. He says he was watching TV when he saw police cars show up next door.

"If I didn't have my window open last night, I probably would not know what happened last night."

According to a police news release, two men came into the home suddenly and pistol-whipped a man inside. He went to the Houston Medical Center for stitches.

Warner Robins police describe the two men as wearing hoodies with their faces covered, and "small in stature."

Thorpe says neighbors keep to themselves, and little happens on this road. "Nothing happens over here, because the police station is over there, so pretty much, no."

Neighbors say they aren't worried after the incident, but they will be more careful now. "People are nasty these days, and people are out to get you sometimes," says Alisa Holley.

Warner Robins police are still looking for the two men involved in the invasion.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

