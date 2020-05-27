A Warner Robins man died Sunday after a single-car accident.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 20-year-old Javen Gooch was driving a 2012 Honda Accord east on Highway 96.

GSP says he failed to stay in his lane and lost control of the vehicle.

He then drove off the north shoulder of the road before hitting an embankment and overturning near MM 16.

The left rear passenger was ejected when the vehicle flipped, and the Accord eventually came to rest on its roof.

Gooch (Warner Robins), 18-year-old Jakobe Mathis (Reynolds), 18-year-old Antwan Lockett (Fort Valley) and 16-year-old Amonee Jackson (Warner Robins) were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health with injuries.

23-year-old Ishah Jordan (Warner Robins) was pronounced dead.

A 5th passenger complained of minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The current condition of those injured is unknown and the accident is still under investigation.

