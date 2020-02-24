WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We all use Central Georgia's roads to get around, but sometimes there are things that drive us crazy. Whether it's a stubborn pothole or an intersection that needs a traffic light, we're listening to your road problems and getting answers from local and state officials in our new series "Driving Me Crazy."

There's a bit of a dip if you're driving on Pleasant Hill Road, crossing over Watson Boulevard. One man says the uneven roads are causing problems for his 25-year-old truck's suspension.

"If I shake this up and down, it basically feels like I'm riding on a trampoline," Dustin Krueger said.

Krueger drives a 1996 stick-shift Dodge Ram 1500. He works hard to keep it in good shape, but hitting one bad pothole or uneven roadway can be rough.

"It feels like hitting one million speed bumps all at once," he said.

He says that's what it's like driving through the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

"Right back behind me is the treacherous suspension killer, and that intersection is driving me crazy!" Krueger said.

He says his daily commute across Watson Boulevard is taking a toll on his truck.

"The suspension killer has an incline if you're going from Pleasant Hill Road to Watson Boulevard. If you hit it too hard, you will be paying for a new suspension, that mean shocks, struts, everything," Krueger said.

Pleasant Hill Road is the city's responsibility, but Watson Boulevard is the state's. To get some answers on what can be done, we asked the Warner Robins Mayor's Office and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

"If they could just smooth it out, raise it up just a little bit more, you wouldn't be having basically having a lot of suspension problems," Krueger said.

The Warner Robins Public Works Department says paving the intersection would fall under the state's responsibility.

But in a written statement to 13WMAZ, Penny Brooks with GDOT says the intersection was designed to have a slight downward angle to allow for storm water drainage. She says if drivers follow the posted speed limit signs, there should be a smooth ride.

Brooks says GDOT repaved the roads in the same area three years ago. The intersection got a satisfactory grade from the inspection following the most recent repaving.

So the best recommendation for this problem is to try and slow down a bit. The problem may still drive people crazy, but you now know the reason for the downward dip.

If there's something on the road that's driving you crazy, we want to hear it.

