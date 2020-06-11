Warner Robins man sentenced to 20 years for fatal shooting

Prosecutors say he tried shooting at a man with a gun, but he missed and instead fatally shot the victim in the head

A Houston County man was sentenced to 20 years Friday for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man at Tanglewood Apartments.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, 22-year-old Terrance Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Houston County Superior Court.

That charge was the result of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Elberta Road in May 2019.

The release says Jones was with a group of people who were looking out for retaliation after two incidents that happened earlier that night; a drive-by shooting and a domestic dispute.

The victim, Melando Moore, was nearby when a witness saw a man in all black with a gun and a mask. Jones shot at the man in all black, but missed and shot Moore in the head instead.

Jones told police he was acting in self-defense.

He was already in jail for a probation violation when they charged him with murder last year.

“This case was a tragedy where an innocent man was killed because of bad, deadly decisions of Terrance Dontae Jones,” said ADA Clif Woody.