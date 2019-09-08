WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a man was shot in the groin after he asked another man for a cigarette early Friday morning.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, a 31-year-old man told police he was sitting outside his apartment at Northcrest when he asked another man for a cigarette around 2 a.m.

The release says the man went to a car, came back, then shot him.

His girlfriend took him to the Houston Medical Center and he was later taken to the Medical Center in Macon. He is currently in stable condition, according to the release.

A witness told police they heard a gunshot and then saw two men run away, according to the release. They said one man was wearing a yellow hoodie and the other was dressed in all black.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302 -5380.

