Warner Robins man stabbed while sleeping

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 69-year-old was hospitalized Friday morning after a stabbing at his home in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Ward Street.

The victim, Johnnie Lee Stubbs, told officers he was asleep on the couch when he was stabbed.

Stubbs said he didn’t know the man and he was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Det. Pierce at 478-302-5380.