WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in stable condition at the hospital after he was shot twice early Monday morning.

According to a news release, Warner Robins Police officers were sent to the 200-block of Ward Street around 3 a.m. for a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man still in his car with two gunshot wounds.

The release says the man met a juvenile female earlier in the morning, smoked marijuana and then drove to Ward Street to drop her off.

While he was parked, two armed men in masks came up to him and fired at his car, hitting him twice.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center in Macon. Anyone with information about this case can call Det. Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380.

