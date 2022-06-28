Warner Robins mayor, police chief speak on recent string of violence

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Police Chief John Wagner spoke in news conference Tuesday about the three shootings in Warner Robins

Example video title will go here for this video

The lounge was the site of the most recent shooting that killed 24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins after midnight on Monday.

Mitchell and another person got into a fight inside the lounge before spilling out into the parking lot.

When in the parking lot, the person Mitchell was fighting with shot him.

He was transported to the Houston Medical Center in a personal car, where he died of his injuries.

17-year-old Jontel Williams was shot and killed over the weekend. He was a former football player at Northside High school and just graduated a little over a month ago. Williams planned to join the Army after high school.

Warner Robins Police found Williams lying alongside the 400 block of Thomas Boulevard Sunday night, after receiving a shots fired call. He later died at a Macon hospital.

The Principal of Northside High School Markeeta Clayton provided a statement to 13WMAZ: "The Northside High School family is heartbroken to hear of the death of Jontel Williams. He was well-liked by his classmates and teachers, and he will be greatly missed. Our goal is for all of our graduates to have a promising future, and we are saddened that his has been cut short. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Eagle Nation during this difficult time."

Neither of those shootings have a suspect at this time.

On Monday, 31-year-old Jamal Colson was shot and killed at the 7-Star Food Mart on 699 North Davis Drive just after midnight on Monday morning.

Warner Robins Police say Colson and 22-year-old Surayah Johnson were arguing at the gas pumps when Johnson pointed a gun at Colson and shot him.

Johnson then fired at the store and shot a 50-year-old woman in the leg and another 24-year-old woman in the arm.

She fired one more shot at Colson before running from the gas station.

Colson was transported to the Houston Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.