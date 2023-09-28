Warner Robins Mayor appointed to Air Force Reserve National Civic Leader Program

The appointment is a three-year program.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced on Thursday her appointment as a national civic leader for Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) according to a press release.

Lt. Gen. Healy is a three-star General and the highest-ranking member of AFRC, headquartered at Robins AFB as a Major Command. Patrick will be working with him for three years.

The Air Force Reserve Command Civic Leader Program aims to provide civic leaders with a better understanding of current priorities, successes, and challenges faced by AFRC, and to provide a forum for open dialogue with national-level leaders. The participants of the program bring value to uniformed leadership through their private sector, “outside the fence” perspective.

"My appointment to serve as a National Civic Leader for Lt. Gen. Healy is a complete honor. As an Air Force brat and a true supporter and admirer of the United States military, I have always dreamed of serving my country. Being afforded this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advocate for initiatives benefiting Reservists and their families provides a way for me to give back to my country in a small way," Patrick said in the release.

Patrick shares this appointment with 13 other national civic leaders from across the country.

"Her involvement will help strengthen the vital connection between the Reserve and local communities, fostering a sense of collaboration and understanding," the release said about Patrick.

During the appointment event at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Mayor Patrick had the opportunity to drive a 10K forklift on a TOC obstacle course with success. The TPC offers vital training and equipment support to Total Force Airmen in areas such as Civil Engineering, Aerial Port, and Services.