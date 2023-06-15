Warner Robins mayor, city leaders gather to celebrate upcoming homeless shelter

The center will house about 80 people and will be the first city-owned homeless shelter in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins hosted a celebration for their new homeless shelter on Green Street Thursday afternoon.

In April, the city closed on the site near Robins Air Force Base. They bought the building for $175,000 in an effort to address Warner Robins' growing issue of homelessness.

Thursday, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick along with city leaders and community members gathered at the site of the future shelter they feel will serve as a symbol of hope, love, and transformation. The center will house about 80 people, will have a kitchen and also provide ministry, clothing, and food, as well as a plan to help people navigate the road to a better life. It will be the first city-owned homeless shelter in Warner Robins.

The site will have separate chambers for men and women, and will provide case management and wraparound services in coordination with the Greater Warner Robins Coalition and related social service partners.

"We're so grateful to see such a massive turnout. This is a historic day for the City of Warner Robins, for our entire area. To know that there's a shelter on the way, the first time ever in our city's history, and I'm happy to be a part of that story," Patrick said.

A 15-passenger van was donated by board member Mark Ivory.