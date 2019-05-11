WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A state agency cleared Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms of all allegations filed last year by the county's NAACP Chapter, but not everyone is happy with the outcome.

Rutha Jackson, President of the Houston County Branch NAACP, said this isn't over.

"For us, he's not exonerated," she said.

Jackson filed three allegations against Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms back in March of 2018.

In her complaint, she alleged that Toms received "questionable campaign contributions," "participated in improper hiring practices," and "improperly used City Hall for early voting."

She said she still stands by those allegations.

WMAZ

The complaint alleged Toms directed a campaign donation through a church account to pay back a publication debt for a book he self-published in 2012.

The state Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission said Jackson didn't submit any evidence to support that claim.

The state agency also found no evidence of questionable hiring by Toms or improper use of City Hall, or that he steered a city contract to a company that donated to his campaign.

"It makes him look squeaky clean when he's not squeaky clean," said Jackson.

Toms stands by his innocence.

"I just think it was uncalled for and it was certainly all false, but it's time for us to move on," he said in a press conference Monday morning.

Toms said he's not sure if he will take legal action, but he said he wants an apology from Jackson and to sit down and clear the air.

Jackson said that's not going to happen. "He's not getting an apology from me and he can do whatever he desires to do. The facts still remain."

She said she is frustrated because, according to her, no one came to Warner Robins to investigate and no one reached out to her to ask questions.

"How did they get this information and decide that he should be exonerated?" she asked.

Jackson said this is not over and she is already looking to take the allegations even higher.

Toms said he is done fighting.

"I'm not gonna fight it anymore with attorneys and I've spent enough of my own money to defend false allegations," he said.

Toms said he spent $7,000 of his own money fighting these allegations.

Jackson went on to say she does agree with one thing Mayor Toms said Monday morning -- the city needs to band together and bring about change in a positive way.

RELATED: ‘Time for the nonsense to stop:' State clears Mayor Toms in campaign-finance complaint

RELATED: 'Disorder and confusion:' Rep. Heath Clark says it's time for charter changes in Warner Robins

RELATED: Warner Robins council member's complaints led to public works investigation

RELATED: Two fired Warner Robins city employees will return

RELATED: Warner Robins' interim public works director put on administrative leave

RELATED: 'It brings everybody to a central location:' Warner Robins City Council discusses allowing food trucks on city property

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.