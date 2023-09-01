Warner Robins mayor, council appoint Roy Whitehead as long-term interim police chief

Whitehead will begin his position on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and City Council has appointed a new long-term interim Chief of police at their council meeting.

According to a news release, Roy Whitehead was named long-term interim chief Monday night.

The change comes after former Chief John Wagner announced his retirement in October and was replaced by Wayne Fisher, who has served as "short-term interim police chief" since then.

Mayor Patrick says the terms of the agreement meant that there would be another interim chief named down the line. Patrick says Whitehead will serve for up to 6-8 months.