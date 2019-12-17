WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins officials are tied on whether or not they want to create a city manager position.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and city council met Monday evening to decide.

Council members Larry Curtis, Tim Thomas, and Daron Lee voted for the position, while Mayor Toms and council members Clifford Holmes and Keith Lauritsen voted against it, stalling the decision.

Council has discussed the topic since October after Representative Heath Clark called the lines of authority in the charter confusing.

The city manager would answer to mayor and council, but the manager would have the power to hire, fire, and oversee city employees.

Councilman Larry Curtis added the resolution to Monday night's meeting.

In January, two new council members will be sworn in. The Warner Robins council will then have further discussion before setting a date and time on when to vote.

