“I have a new role for the city and trying to introduce myself to some individuals who I have not had a chance to meet with," she said.



She spent Wednesday afternoon visiting the city's annex, fire and police departments, and animal control. Whether it was sitting in on meetings, taking tours, or just shaking hands, she says so far she's been met a lot of people but not a lot of complaints.



“Just the typical, 'We need more resources,' and I’m working to get the resources for our public safety. That’s the only thing I heard so far," she said.



Her work isn’t done yet -- she has plans the rest of the week.



"The rest of the week is going to be fun. Thursday and Friday will be filled with going to all the departments and actually introducing myself to the full staff. I’ve been doing some roll calls for the police department and the fire departments and going to the staff during the regular work week as well," she said.