HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Whispers of laughter rippled through the courtroom after the man pressing his case interrupted the judge.

But Jasper County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Tim Lam, serving in Houston County magistrate court Thursday on special order, took the case seriously.

Before him was a dispute between the City of Warner Robins and a Houston County man, Robert 'Bob' Floyd, who has filed 4 suits against city officials.

Discussions in court revealed his first was dismissed at a prior hearing.

The issue before Judge Lam turned on an agreement between the city and Floyd. In January, according to documents provided by Warner Robins city attorney Jim Elliott, Floyd agreed to dismiss his second and third lawsuits against the city in exchange "for the consideration of the opportunity to meet for twenty minutes with the City Attorney, Jim Elliott, Sergeant Wilcox, and Chief Brett Evans."

Evan's name appears to have been initially misspelled on the typed document and corrected in pen.

Floyd admitted that the meeting did happen but argued that the agreement to dismiss his suits should be invalidated, calling it "fraudulent."

He suggested the typo on Chief Evans' name and an incorrect date on one portion of the agreement should nullify the agreement. The city's attorney, Tom Richardson, countered that the document Floyd signed included a clause saying he agreed to dismiss all suits "including any other time prior to the date of this release."

That document was signed in January 2019.

When Judge Lam pressed Floyd to explain why he thought those issues invalidated the document, Floyd said Lam should ask the city's attorney.

Lam told him, "You're the movant, I'm asking you to explain."

Floyd didn't. Instead, he offered his thoughts on attorneys.

"Why people trust lawyers more than regular citizens because regular citizens get it, they don't trust lawyers," he said.

He went on to couch his argument in more sweeping grounds, apparently arguing the proliferation of lawyers in the United States was a danger to future generations.

"As far as all these fruitless lawsuits, I am trying to stand up for my children and your children and our grandchildren have a future like we had," he said. "Because if the madness don't stop they ain't gonna have none of these things for themselves."

Lam ended the hearing soon after, finding in favor of the city. He said Floyd "failed to carry his burden" and that the agreement to dismiss the lawsuits would stand.

13WMAZ asked Floyd after the hearing if he saw any irony in filing 4 lawsuits against the city while claiming attorneys are a danger to society.

"They're not lawsuits, they're civil suits," he responded. "They're not meant for monetary gain they're meant for a gain for my kids and other people's kids to have a world and a country they can grow up in and have a chance."

He didn't elaborate on what, specifically, that meant.

Floyd's 4th lawsuit against city officials, according to court proceedings, is still pending.