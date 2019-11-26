WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three men in Warner Robins were arrested Monday after investigators executed a search warrant.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, they were investigating a home burglary that led them to getting a search warrant for a home on Shannon Ridge Drive.

Investigators, along with the SWAT Team, arrested the three men inside the home around 1:45 p.m.

They were identified as: 22-year-old Felton Lee King III, 20-year-old Romaire Devone King, and 18-year-old Adarius Keyshawn King.

Felton is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and obstruction of officers.

Romaire and Adarius are charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

The release says a gun was also seized after Felton removed it from his clothing and threw it as officers were getting near him.

Anyone with additional information can call Detective Josh Dokes at (478)302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Judge throws out charges against three former Washington County deputies in fatal tasing

Bibb County inmate hospitalized after fight

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.