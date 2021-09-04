Warner Robins mentor group, Georgia justice department to help girls transition into community

iSparkle2 will be working with girls from Macon Youth Development Center and Macon Regional Youth Detention Center

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An organization in Warner Robins called iSparkle2 is doing its part to help youth stay on the right track.

For some kids, having a mentor can go a long way. Maybe they're struggling in school and need that extra push, or they're shy and need to open up.

That's why 14-year-old Airianna Hoskinson she's glad she joined the group iSparkle2.

"iSparkle2 has taught me to try new things, and be more open to stuff. Like, I'm more confident," said Hoskinson.

She says she used to be nervous to make new friends and even worried about her future career, but she says her mentor Christina Bryant helped change that.

"She offers to help me with school and stuff and tutor me and she, like, hypes me up when I have a test or something for me feel like I can do it and I'm not stressed," Airianna said.

"When she walks into her presence, she doesn't have to say a word, and she'll just brighten up a room. She's funny. She's very, very, very intelligent," said Bryant.

A new partnership between iSparkle2 and the Department of Juvenile Justice will allow the group to expand its outreach.

Cathy Smith-Curry, assistant director of reentry services, says this will be beneficial to the girls.

"Our goal is to have our youth transition successfully back to the community with all of the necessary services and supports to be successful and become pro-social, productive, law-abiding citizens," said Smith-Curry.

iSparkle2 Founder Natasha Durham says she looks forward to helping the girls transition.

"We want them to know that just because you've made a mistake, that's not the end of your life, that is not your final destination, we want you to know that you can be whatever you want to be," said Durham.

Airianna says this will help these girls find their sparkle, too.

"I think this can help them realize that they can do better and that there's a place for them," she said.