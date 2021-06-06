Warner Robins mentoring group to host free summer day camp for girls

iSparkle2's July day camp topics include mental health, art, dance, and fashion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mentoring organization, iSparkle2, is hosting a free summer day camp next month.

Tyla Sheffield, 16, signed up for the camp. Sheffield and her mother say they can't wait.

"STEM camp...I really like it because it gives us a sense of power when it comes to girls who actually want to be involved in something like that, and not only that, I went to a previous STEM camp a few years ago and it was amazing. It was really fun, really educational too," said Sheffield.

iSparkle2's July day camp topics include mental health, art, dance, and fashion. It's open to girls across the state, and their goal is to have 100 girls in attendance.

The organization's founders, Keayana Minus and Natasha Durham, say they fundraised for the camp and were able to raise nearly $2,500.

"We wanted to bring it here to our local community to introduce them to something outside of what they may normally hear of doctors, lawyers, just the normal things and so STEM is something that -- in the future -- that's going to impact our culture," said Minus.

"We're excited about it. Especially, everyone that can participate in the program, without having to worry about if we had a pay registration fee, or we'll be able to afford it. We're going to offer them lunch as well, so it's going to be a great, great camp," said Durham.

The Sheffield family says this will give girls a variety of knowledge that can be used.

"The fact that they have opportunity to learn different things about beauty and art and find their niche, I think that would be a good opportunity for the girls," said Sharhonda Sheffield.

The camp is for middle and high school girls, and it will be held at the Curtis Event Center on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is currently open for girls looking to attend the camp. Volunteers can contact iSparkle2 to help.