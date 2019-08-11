WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is charged with selling meth and heroin after a warrant was executed Thursday.

According to a news release, the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT executed a search warrant on Garland Terrace around 11:45 a.m.

24-year-old Austin Wright was arrested for meth and heroin trafficking.

He was also charged with drug possession and distribution within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Three guns were seized when the warrant was executed.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs can call the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050.

