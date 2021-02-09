Warner Robins millage rate unchanged after vote in special called meeting

Even though the council kept the same millage rate, around 95% of properties increased in value, meaning most people will still see an increase in property taxes.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from previous coverage on property taxes in Warner Robins.

The Warner Robins city council voted Monday to keep the millage rate the same. It’s currently at 9.98 mills.

The vote split was 4-2; with Charlie Bibb, Keith Lauritsen, Kevin Lashley and Clifford Holmes voting in favor. Derek Mack and Larry Curtis voted no.

A special called meeting was needed after council failed to reach a unanimous decision last week.

City clerk Mandy Stella says the county checks property values every three to five years. She says about 95% of properties increased in value.

That means even though council kept the same millage rate, most people will see an increase in property taxes.

Stella says how much more depends on whether you live in the Houston or Peach County part of the city.