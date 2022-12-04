Mobile coffee bar opens permanent shop in Warner Robins

'The coffee product is high quality... but our goal is to create a community that is even better than the coffee.'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new coffee shop that just opened in Warner Robins is run by a familiar face.

Owner of Little Light Coffee Company, Sophia Gargicevich-Almeida Smith, has run a mobile espresso bar around Central Georgia since March 2021. Now, she's opened her very own storefront a year later.

Sophia grew up in California, moved to D.C. for college, and then lived in a few more places around the U.S. Her husband is stationed at Robins Air Force Base, so they've set some roots down.

She began exploring coffee shops while at Georgetown. As a student athlete and a hard working student, she hit hard times and coffee shops helped her come out of it. She says they gave her friendly experiences and was her "light at the end of the tunnel."

After moving to Georgia with her husband in Nov. 2020, she dove into market research and eventually opened the mobile espresso bar.

"It's come along," Sophia said. She says it's been overwhelming but exciting.

Thankfully, the espresso bar set them up with a following, so the store has been a success since opening in March.

"The coffee product is high quality, obviously, but our goal is to create a community that is even better than the coffee," she said.

There was a lot of "flip and thrift" that turned the space into an aesthetically pleasing place to sit and enjoy your coffee.

They are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mobile bar will be available as well.