WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins is making changes to its previously announced reopening date.

Buildings were initially scheduled to reopen to the public on May 14, but they will now begin a modified reopening on May 11.

So what does that mean? Those buildings will be open now on May 11, BUT on an appointment-only basis for people who need to take care of city business (ex. Business licenses, utility accounts, building permits, etc.).

The city says necessary measures will be taken to ensure the health and safety of employees and citizens when appointments take place.

Their drive-thru will be open for payments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To make an appointment, please call 478-293-1000 to be connected to the department you are looking for.

