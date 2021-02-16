Warner Robins mom opens new women’s clothing boutique

Shakera Williams is the owner of Glamberly's. They have dresses, skirts, tops, and even mommy-and-me pieces inspired by her 6-year-old daughter.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mom is the owner of a new women’s boutique in the international city.

Shakera Williams owns Glamberly’s on North Houston Road.

Williams says opening a boutique of her own has been a dream of hers since 2009, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it pushed her to pursue her goals.

“It just kind of forced me to go ahead and step out and just go for it,” Williams said.

She was working as a registrar at a local hospital when she was released. That’s when Williams says she found herself with plenty of time on her hands to “step out on faith.”

Williams is the mother of a 6-year-old girl and she says it hasn’t always been easy trying to get her business off the ground.

“It was a challenge,” Williams said. “But I was able to get it done.”

With the help of her husband Damon and the rest of her “strong support system,” she was able to make her dreams come true.

Williams started by launching an online store on Black Friday, and then she finally had the opportunity to open a storefront.

Glamberly’s had its grand opening on Jan. 10. The boutique sells all kinds of women’s clothing from dresses and skirts, to tops and pants. They even have mommy-and-me pieces, which are inspired by her daughter.

Williams says they’ll have accessories to choose from soon too.

“From a regular size up to curvy,” Williams said.

She describes the style of clothing there as “edgy with a mix of classy.”

“That’s my style. I like statement pieces. I like pieces that you can’t really find anywhere,” she said.