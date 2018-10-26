It's National Bullying Prevention Month, and one Warner Robins mom wants people to know just how serious the problem is by painting encouraging words on rocks. Amy Gorton says she had no idea how present bullying is in schools until it happened to her daughter. She and other Houston County folks painted more than 200 rocks with special messages on them.

"We had a bike rally for my daughter on the last day of sixth grade. She's been a bully victim since the third grade and we kind of had enough," said Gorton.

Ashley Gorton, her daughter, is in the 7th grade now. Her mother says she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Asperger Syndrome in kindergarten.

Some of the rocks have messages about confidence, love, and a little humor that people can hold onto when they find them around town. Sharon Matsie says this campaign is close to her heart because she was bullied into adulthood.

"People say you are not going to stop bullying. Well, if we all felt that at way, how can you change anything? " said Matsie.

Gorton says you have to start somewhere.

"I mean, if we can impact one child's life, we've done something," said Gorton.

Her daughter, Ashley, says the support has helped her stand up to bullies.

"It helps me see that I'm not alone in some instances," said Ashley Gorton.

Gorton says she wants to spread awareness nationwide.

"I would personally like to clean up this area and move onto the next, but, you know, one thing at a time," said Gorton.

Gorton says she plans to have an anti-bullying float in the Warner Robins Christmas Parade in December.

