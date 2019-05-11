WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have arrested one man and are waiting to arrest two others after an armed robbery at a Warner Robins motel.

A press release from Chief John Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department says it happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at the Motel 6 off Watson Boulevard.

The release says officers responded to a rented room for someone pointing a gun.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses and looking at surveillance video, officers determined an armed robbery took place, and an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs were taken from the victim.

The release says officers were able to find the suspects at a residence on Oakview Square, and they've arrested 21-year-old Michael Maddox.

Maddox was charged with:

armed robbery

possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

possession of marijuana

possession of xanax with intent

possession of oxycodone with intent

possession of drugs not in the original container

A gun was also found in addition to the drugs.

The release says warrants for two more suspects are on the way.

Anyone with information should call Detective Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

