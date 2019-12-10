WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Warner Robins on Saturday.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were called to the Georgia Highway 96 and Lakejoy Road intersection at 12:40 p.m. about a serious accident involving a motorcycle and SUV.

A 26-year-old man was traveling east in the left lane on Highway 96 on a 2008 Honda CBR600 motorcycle while approaching the Lakejoy Road intersection.

A 57-year-old man was driving westbound in the right turn lane in a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner.

The release says witnesses told police the driver of the 4-Runner failed to yield to the motorcycle, hit it, and that’s when the motorcyclist was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Navicent in Macon and he is suffering from serious injuries.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

