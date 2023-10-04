'Here to serve our community': Warner Robins motorcycle club poker run to raise funds for 4-year-old's medical care

100% of the proceeds will go to help Delaney Dykes and her family with her medical expenses.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Members of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club are bringing the Houston County community together to help an Elko family.

In December, 4-year-old Delaney Dykes' parents got the news of a tumor on the girl's brain stem.

While she is on the long road to recovery and treatment, the Green Knights are holding a Poker Run where 100% of the proceeds will go to help Delaney and her family.

"Two things we like to do: we like to ride and we like to help out local families when we can," Green Knights member Tom Alford said.

During the event, motorcycles and other vehicles will make several stops throughout Houston County. There will also be a raffle and prize giveaways.

The ride will begin at Perry Middle School and then make stops at Harley Davidson of Macon, Fox City Brewery in Forsyth, Knoxville Store in Roberta, and the whole thing wraps up at Pub 96 in Bonaire.

Alford says supporting the community is a part of who they are.

"I feel like we have a responsibility to do so. We're a military motorcycle club and I guess it's kind of in our blood. We serve our country and we're kind of here to serve our community as well," he said.

All vehicle types are welcome in the ride. It happens on April 15.

It is $30 per vehicle and $10 per passenger. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the last rider can register at 10 a.m.

For more information or to purchase a raffle ticket, reach out to Kirk Hayes at 865-566-8898. You don't need to attend the ride to be in the raffle but there will be special prizes available only at the event.