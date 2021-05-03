Warner Robins Museum of Aviation to host casino night

Guest will try their luck at playing Craps, Blackjack and Roulette.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Museum of Aviation is gearing up for their Casino Night Fundraiser.

Guest will try their luck at playing Craps, Blackjack and Roulette Saturday, March 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person or $120 per couple.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the museum is only allowing 100 guests. Proceeds will benefit the museum and the STEM Center of Excellence.

Museum CEO Darlene McLendon says she is excited for everyone to come out and have a good time.

"We just look forward to seeing people back in the space, and reconnecting with each other and the museum of aviation. The wonderful stories that we share at the museum of airman and the great place that Robins Airforce Base is in our community here Warner Robins, Middle Georgia," she said.