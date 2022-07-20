From "Empire" to Beyonce: This Warner Robins native is making a name for herself in Hollywood

You can catch her on the stage at the Douglas Theater in Macon on August 5.

MACON, Ga. — From the Peach State to the City of Angels, Warner Robins native Kiandra Richardson is making a name for herself in Hollywood but soon will be taking the stage in Macon.

Richardson has toured with Beyoncé and appeared in the TV show "Empire", has been a part of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir, and can be found on BET's "The Kingdom Business."

In a short timeframe, she has proven to be a force in Hollywood and credits "Empire" for her breakthrough into the business.

"I felt like a sponge I was trying to take in as much as possible," Richardson said. "Of course, I was nervous because it was my first thing but you don't want to look like you don't know what you're doing."

As far as tips and secrets on the set go, it is important to be prepared.

"Always know your lines before you get on set and never expect people to be what you think they are," Richardson said.

The rising star has already accumulated quite a few accolades under her belt, including performing with Queen B.

"It came around with Coachella; someone saw me in a musical and asked me to audition for something else," Richardson said. "It ended up being Coachella for Beyoncé, then they asked me to go on tour after that. It was a master class. I journaled everything."

She traveled to Paris, Milan, Rome and more while on tour with Beyoncé. Richardson said faith has kept her going and is the biggest reason for her success.

On August 5, Richardson is set to take the stage at the Douglas Theater at 8:15 p.m. in Macon.