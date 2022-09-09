Warner Robins neighbors glad to see annual Christmas parade return to Watson Boulevard

"Every Christmas, that's part of what you do, you have to go see the parade," Blanca Bowman said.



For many, Warner Robins' annual Christmas parade is a holiday staple.



"The parade was part of our Christmas routine if you will where we would go see it every year, whether it was cold or whatever it was. I'd pack my dog up and my kids up and go see the parade," she said.



Bowman remembers the route being on Watson Boulevard, but three years ago, it was changed to Cohen walker drive and ended at Rigby’s Water Park.



"I think people would like to have their parade back. I feel like we were robbed in a way -- they just took it away from our city," she said.



Here's what Mayor LaRhonda Patrick had to say this week about the parade's return:



"We're bringing the tradition back to the city. Many people seem to be really excited about that and we have some great things planned to make the tradition even better this year," Patrick said.



Bowman believes the parade is much bigger than a celebration, it’s a culture.



"You know, it’s fun to be celebrating the holidays and that’s part of celebrating the holidays, having that parade. We look forward to it, our kids look forward to it-- at least my kids did and I don't think that's changed much over the years," Bowman said.

