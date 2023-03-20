Warner Robins non-profit hosts monthly food giveaways

The group spans beyond helping single moms, with those moms often giving service to others.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For a lot of people, wondering where the next meal is coming from is a reality.

After a Warner Robins non-profit heard from people with those concerns, they jumped into action with a monthly food giveaway.

As the saying goes, "It takes a village."

"We had a lot of members that were not able to feed their families, you know, throughout the month and some of them get public assistance but it would run out or wouldn't be enough," founder and CEO of Single Moms Connect Dzonrial Mccrary said.

So when she heard about a need, her next step was action by contacting the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

"We contacted them to find out what all we needed to do. We did the paperwork, and it was approved, and we've been serving families ever since,” Mccrary said.

Now, every third Wednesday of the month, she and other moms give food and other items and receive to fill the gap.

The nonprofit even got items from Walmart and Dollar General.

While they're doing a good thing for the community, member Nicole Thomas says they invite others to come in and help too.

"Every little thing helps. Don't assume because we're doing this, we got this. It takes a lot to pull stuff together and having to make phone calls and ask for outside help becomes an issue. So, if you're willing to donate something, there's nothing that's too small and nothing that's too big," Thomas said.

Regardless of big or small, Pia Hill says she's just thankful the resource is available.

"It's a lot of mothers out there that are in need and you know, children as well so it’s going to always help no matter what. People will always need to be able to have some sort of resource they’ll be able to come to,” Hill said.

The group spans beyond helping single moms, with those moms often giving that service to others.

"You would think more single moms would be on the receiving end and wanting to get things from people in the community, but our group of women are actually on the giving end and the receiving end," Mccrary said.

