Warner Robins nonprofit's 'Rainbow Run' to help those impacted by child abuse

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' Rainbow House is hosting its first Rainbow Run this weekend.

The Rainbow House serves families that have been impacted by child abuse and the run will help the organization grow and gather resources.

To help out, you can do the Fun Run, which is a mile and costs $15, or the 5K Run, which is $20.

The Rainbow Run was originally scheduled for St. Patrick's Day, but Rainbow House board member Christie Bergh says April was a better fit.

"April is actually Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we decided, 'Hey, what better way to bring Child Abuse Prevention Month to a close on April 30?' So that's really where this came from and where it was born from," Bergh said.

The Central Georgia Tech campus in Warner Robins will host the run Saturday.