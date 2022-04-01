At any given day along Northlake drive, you might just see Matthew Reis picking up bags of that litter.



"I’ve lived in the Northlake neighborhood going on 20 years, and it's always been an eyesore. I’ve really tried to make a difference in the community by donating one of my off days to picking up trash,” he explained.



He says the trash can fill up anywhere between two to six bags a day, and he's tried it all when it comes to getting others involved.



"I've suggested putting up signs that deter people from littering, I’ve brought it up to city council members," he said.



But the city's hands are tied. Craig Clifton, public works director, says they’re only responsible for so much.



"The city itself is responsible for city road right of ways. Now, they do change from neighborhood to neighborhood as far as the road right ways are concerned. Some areas may be 50, other portions may be 30, just depending upon the neighborhood you’re in," he said.



That means every two weeks, they clean the road itself and a portion of each side of the roadway up to 50 feet, but if property owners need help, Clifton says public works is a call away.



"They can contact us any time of day. They can give us a contact and we can come out there and check more often if it starts to build up. Obviously, we can’t be everywhere at one time," Clifton said.



And for those on the other side of the litter, Reis says, "Please take an investment in the community and the environment and take keeping Warner Robins beautiful a little more serious," Reis said.