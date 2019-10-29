WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police say a rumor going around on social media about a shooting at Northside Middle School is untrue.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, they were contacted by many residents who heard that there would be a shooting at the middle school Tuesday.

The post says Warner Robins police, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, and the Houston County Board of Education investigated the threat and found it to be nothing more than a rumor.

Chief John Wagner with the police department says officers and deputies will increase their presence at the school even though there's no cause for concern.

