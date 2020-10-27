Former Warner Robins office manager sentenced in nearly $1.4M embezzlement case

A US Attorney says Sheila Bowden embezzled nearly $1.4 million over an almost nine year period

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from Bowden's indictment in 2019.

The former manager of a computer services company in Warner Robins will spend just over four years in prison for mail fraud.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Sheila Bowden was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud.

It says she was the office manager for Micro Technology Consultants Inc. from March 2009 to January 2018.

The US Department of Justice says Bowden used her position to embezzle nearly $1.4 million by preparing unauthorized checks drawn on the business’ account and then forging the signature.

They say she forged a total of 419 checks in that almost nine-year time period.