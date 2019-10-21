WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins officer is adding 'crocodile hunter' to his resume, after moving an alligator from a roadway to safety Friday night.

In a Facebook post, the Warner Robins Police Department says School Resource Officer Josh Wilcox was escorting Northside High's football team to Lee County for a game.

The post says Wilcox came across a couple trying to remove something in the roadway using a jacket.

To his surprise, it was a small alligator trying to catch some rays.

That's when Wilcox stepped in to bring the animal to safety. The post says the reptile was taken to a local rescue afterwards.

As of Monday morning, the post received over 50 shares and more than 450 reactions.

Way to go, Officer Wilcox!

Warner Robins Police Department While escorting the football team to Lee County Friday night, Norths... ide High SRO Josh Wilcox happened upon a couple trying to remove something from the middle of the roadway beneath a jacket. Quite a shock to find a gator beneath the jacket who decided to sun in the road.

MORE NEWS OUT OF WARNER ROBINS

Warner Robins council member's complaints led to public works investigation

Two fired Warner Robins city employees will return

Warner Robins coffee shop to throw 3rd annual Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.