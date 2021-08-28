Moms support moms: Warner Robins organization helps single moms

McCrary been supporting single mothers through the organization for seven years

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Here in Warner Robins, Dzonrial Mccrary is turning all the reasons people said she couldn't make it as a single mom into ways to help women just like her.

She became a single parent at 16. Twenty-five years later, she's cutting the ribbon for an organization that aims to help other single moms.

"I had a great support system, and for me, the support system allowed me to push forward and be more successful," McCrary said.

Now she's giving that same support to other women.

"We have different programs. We have our moms in a business program where we offer training, educational resources for our moms who have a business or are seeking to start a business," she said.

At Single Mom's Connect, mothers have use of a classroom, beauty lounge, and area for their children.

Women like Nicole Thomas get to see the best of what single mom's connect aims to give.

She says after suffering a loss, McCrary was there to help.

"She came and whispered in my ear that she heard my house burned down and that she would like to help me," Thomas said.

She hasn't left since.

"From that day, I started coming. I don't even remember when I became a member. I never said I wanted to be a member. I just started coming, talking with the ladies, going places with the ladies, and now I'm a member," Thomas said.

McCrary says Single Mom's Connect helps 250 women all over the state of Georgia.

Now that the organization has a place to call home, she says the work isn't over.

"It's whatever our moms say is next. It's what they need, it's what we're going to provide, and it's what we're going to continue to do," McCrary said.

For resources they provide, you can go to their Facebook Page.