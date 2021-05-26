Warner Robins pageant winners prepare for Miss Georgia after one-year delay due to COVID-19

"I love performing. I love sharing my talent, and I feel like anybody can do it," Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Remelie Heide said.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Each year, girls across Central Georgia look forward to the chance to earn the title of Miss Georgia or Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

Remelie Heide is one of those girls.

“We were supposed to have the Miss Georgia pageant in June 2020, but COVID kind of pushed us back,” said Heide.

Due to the pandemic, they had to wait until June 2021. She says the pause on pageants actually helped her.

“There was a lot of changes throughout this year, and I've had grown a lot,” said Heide.

Normally pageant girls would be hosting events and doing community service throughout the year, but they've had to do things differently.

Olivia McMillan is Miss Warner Robins. She says Zoom and virtual settings have become their norm.

“It's been strange not being able to get out and being involved in the service that's so close to my heart and that's so important to so many of us pageant girls,” said McMillan.

McMillan looks forward to pageants, not only for the fun, but to learn life-long lessons that she can share with other girls.

“I was a size 16 and I was really shamed for my body. I was the first plus size Miss America's Outstanding Teen,” she said.

For Heide and McMillan, the next few weeks are full of interview preparation, dress fittings and talent practices.

“I'm going to be a little bit shocked. This is my first time competing in Miss Georgia and it's a really big stage with a lot of people. I'm excited to do it,” Heide said.

Both girls encourage others to follow their dreams, no matter the circumstances.

“Confidence is how you feel about yourself,” said McMillan.

“I like doing pageants because it makes me feel confident, and I love performing. I love sharing my talent, and I feel like anybody can do it,” said Heide.

The Miss Georgia pageant is June 14-19 in Columbus, Georgia.