"I think safety, first and foremost, is most important," said Michael Harp, Athletic Director.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Michael and Courtney Bouvia have three kids who've participated in youth sports for the past 4 years -- their son Peyton, 10, and two daughters Rachel, 9, and Paisley, 8. Their daughters have participated in softball and cheerleading, and their son has played baseball and football.

"I just told my son yesterday that football season had been canceled, and he was pretty let down about it. It's just something we're unfortunately having to explain to kids nowadays, that it's just the way society is with this virus and everything," said Michael Bouvia.

"If I was in their shoes, I would've probably made the same decision. Just being that they're kids, they're young. Sure, it's unfortunate, it's a letdown for them, but the safety is kind of the main priority, the main goal," he said.

About 400 people were registered for sports including adult kickball, adult softball, adult volleyball, youth football, and youth cheerleading. Parks and Recreation will issue refunds soon. Athletic Director Michael Harp says it totals about $5,000.

"In conjunction with us not being able to have our sports, we were also like an area where people like to rent our fields to use for their seasons as well, so economically, we will probably get an impact," said Harp.



Harp said the decision was difficult, but health and safety were the main priority.

"I think it was a wise decision as far as canceling our season. Of course, like myself, that's my livelihood and we enjoy the camaraderie that comes with having sports in our community, but I think safety, first and foremost, is most important," he said.



If you have any questions or concerns, you can Warner Robins Parks & Recreation at 478-293-1070.