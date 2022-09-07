Warner Robins starting part-time officer program

With city crime on the rise, Warner Robins says its looking for full and part time officers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says that the city of Warner Robins is starting a part-time officer program.

In a news release, she said staffing shortages are hurting their police department.

So, they're looking for a broader field of candidates, including retired officers who can work part-time.

She says part-timers must be post certified and will go through 18 weeks' orientation.

They will be patrolling alongside full-time officers.

Patrick's news release says they'll release more details on the program in the weeks to come.

She says they hope to schedule a public-safety day where officers can apply in person.