Warner Robins passes resolution requiring masks in city buildings, property

Anyone entering a city building, including city employees, is required to wear a face covering

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins mayor and city council passed a resolution Thursday that requires masks or face coverings be used while on city property.

This comes on the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order from over the weekend that allows local governments and cities to set mandates as long as they follow specific guidelines.

According to the text of the resolution, city employees are now required to wear masks when in public areas of city buildings or when meeting with other people inside non-public areas of city buildings.

The resolution also extends the mandate to anyone that is going to a city building to conduct business.

The city says it will communicate ways in which people can do city business that does not require entering a city building, and they will continue to offer in-person service to people who are physically unable to wear a face covering.

Additionally, the city will work to notify people of the right way to wear a mask, as well as the acceptable types of face coverings.

They will also try to provide a face covering to anyone visiting a city building who is wearing a mask that does not meet the city’s requirements.