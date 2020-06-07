On July 7th, African Americans across the country are encouraged to stop spending money for 24 hours to show 'the importance of black and brown dollars.'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We've all heard the saying, "Money talks."

Now, that’s exactly what people across the nation are trying to prove on Tuesday with an economic protest known as 'Blackout Day 2020.'

Warner Robins Pastor Troy Wynn says he has seen many movements on racial injustice and inequality, but this one feels different.

“I've never quite seen, heard, or felt anything that has the continuity of what we're seeing in America.”

He says another piece of the puzzle for moving forward is showing the country that Black money matters.

“Money talks and money gets people's attention,” Wynn says, so on July 7th, organizers of the national movement are asking African Americans all over the country to stop spending for 24 hours.

“Marching is great and I believe in marching. We should march. Marching gives a visual and an audible message, but an economic boycott, it gives a financial message that says, 'This is money that you are used to receiving that you don’t want to lose,'” says Wynn. "To demonstrate the impact and the importance of black and brown dollars."

The founder of The Freedom Church is spearheading the national movement locally in Warner Robins and he says the impact will be big.

“It’s something that I believe we all should stand for, regardless of our skin color. We are connected genetically as brothers and sisters of the human race and I thought that Warner Robins needed to be just one of many places that will join in this particular effort,” Wynn says.

He says if you have to spend money on Tuesday, make sure it's at a Black-owned business.

“We do matter and we do make a difference in this country.”

He says he anticipates a lot of support, but some have asked why just one day?

“The plan is to do one day now and then, when the time comes, to maybe do two days, and then do a week, and do a month. I want people to understand that change is a progressive movement and nothing happens overnight,” says Wynn. “I believe it’ll be one of the pieces of the puzzle that will make an impact. It will not be the answer to everything, but it will certainly be a piece that will galvanize with all the other pieces to really push this message of liberty and justice for all.”

