Warner Robins pharmacy helps parents find baby formula amid shortage

Robins Regional Chamber posted about getting the community involved to help people impacted locally by the formula shortage

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As parents continue struggling to find formula during this current shortage, one Warner Robins pharmacy hopes to help.

Rachael Buchanan is one of many parents having difficulty finding baby formula.

"She does still need formula for development and things like that," Buchanan said.

Buchanan has a 6-month-old daughter.

She originally used Similac Pro Total Comfort but then it got recalled and then discontinued.

She tried off-brands after that, but it upset her child's stomach.

Her pediatrician recommended she use Gentlease Neuropro Enfamil they gave her a few sample cans but now she's having a hard time finding it.

"It's a sad situation for the babies because that's all that they can eat and you cannot find it anywhere," Buchanan said.

Buchanan recently discovered the Facebook post on the "Robins-To-Go" page run by the Robins Regional Chamber.

They posted about getting the community involved to help people impacted locally by the formula shortage.

Robins Pharmacy decided to step in and create a drop-off shelf...

"The people that need it. They said they've been driving around to stores all over town. Going to different cities, looking online and just cannot find formula anywhere," Pharmacist Courtney McBroom said.

McBroom says the pharmacy's owner is expecting a baby very soon and felt pulled to help.

"We feel like a family around here in town, and there's so many people that we know and want to help. It just seems like something easy we can do to help people," McBroom said.

"It's really neat to see how the whole community comes together to find different formulas for each other," Buchanan.

Robins Pharmacy says they are updating their Facebook page regularly with drop-offs.

If it's the kind you use, you can swing by during the store's hours.