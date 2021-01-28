Chelsie Craycraft, the owner of Hutcheson Photography in Warner Robins, is offering free sessions for people battling multiple sclerosis.

Chelsie Craycraft, the owner of Hutcheson Photography in Warner Robins, is offering free sessions for people who battle multiple sclerosis. Craycraft says this disease has affected her family and she wants to bring some much-needed awareness to it. March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and Craycraft plans to snap some free photos for MS patients and their families. In addition to the free sessions, regular sessions cost $60 and a portion of the session fee goes to the Walk MS charity. Craycraft says this hits close to home for her, as her sister and aunt were affected by the disease.