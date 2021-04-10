This Warner Robins pizzeria is ready to serve up the pizza of your wildest imagination

The TikTok video was posted in Robins To-Go, which has over 20,000 members.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins pizzeria is reaping the benefits of word-of-mouth support after a TikTok video was posted by a happy customer in a popular Facebook group.

Doug Sleeth is the owner of Choice Pizzeria Wingz & Subs, which opened in May 2019. Sleeth says after the video was posted, his sales "exploded."

"Just awesome," he said. "It's the customers and their actions that help our [small] businesses grow, by sharing their experiences."

The pizza joint may look small, but they offer just about everything.

"Our motto is 'It's all about choices,'" said Sleeth.

And boy are there a lot choices.

They offer five different pizza sizes; 30 different toppings; 35 specialty pizzas like taco, chili dog and baked potato; wings that can be tossed in over 106 sauces and dry rubs; pastas; salads; burgers; and dessert pizzas.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can even try their seasonal offering -- a pumpkin spice pizza.

"If we have it, why not make it?" said Sleeth.

That's what makes it so different and delicious, according to Jennifer Graff. Graff is the one who posted the video on TikTok and Facebook -- it features BBQ, blueberry cheesecake, and pepperoni pizzas.

Sleeth says he's constantly getting more and more customers after posting on Facebook. He's always asking customers to leave him a review so he can improve and try out more flavors.

"I want to try to differentiate myself from the competition," Sleeth said.

He says his business has not been immune to the staff shortage problem, and that he's looking to hire since gaining so much business.

"It's a good problem," he said. "Be patient with our growing pains."

He's been successful enough to look into moving to a bigger location. Choice Pizzeria is currently located inside a convenience store at 705 Lake Joy Rd.

You can order by call-in, carry-out, online, or get it delivered through Waitr or GrubHub. If you want to see what all the hype is about, they are open Monday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m.