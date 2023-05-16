Warner Robins plans to go all-out for 40th annual Independence Day Celebration

This year's performers are Scott Stapp, The Dazz Band, Jefferson Starship, and AJ the DJ.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Get ready to rock and roll this Fourth of July. Warner Robins announced the headliners for their 40th celebration Tuesday morning.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they worked to get a variety of artists for everyone to enjoy for the summer tradition in the International City.

"It's one of the small ways we get to celebrate our freedom for the men and women who serve our country every day," says Patrick.

This year, they expect to bring in 20,000 people to enjoy music, food trucks, and fireworks.

"We're huge on community in the City of Warner Robins. We want people to come out with their families, have a great listen to some great music, and create lasting memories," says Patrick.

This year's headliners are Scott Stapp, the lead singer from the band Creed, Jefferson Starship, a rock group from the 1970s and 1980s, and the Dazz Band, a funk-soul group.

"Being that this is the city's 80th anniversary or 80th birthday, and the 40th year holding the Independence Day celebration, we wanted to be sure this year's celebration was big-time," says Patrick.

Mayor Patrick says they are working on getting one more band.

"My music taste is very eclectic, so I'm glad they have a lot of different stuff," says Jalyn Edrington.

Edrington says she's never been to the big celebration, so she's interested in heading over.

"I like music, I like how it can bring a lot of people together, so I think it will be fun to go to," says Edrington.

Mayor Patrick says they are also working on providing other activities.

"We're working on getting some activities for the entire day. because gates open at a certain time at McConnell-Talbert, but there are other things we can do to celebrate our Independence Day," she says.