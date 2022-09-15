Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2

Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department.

Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job.

Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday.

He said he started with the department in 1991 as a college intern.

In the email, Wagner wrote, "I have poured my heart and soul into this department. I have made sacrifices, endured disappointment and reveled in contentment. I have no regrets."

He told his officers, "You are the best!" and said his last day is October 2.

Wagner took over in 2019 after Brett Evans stepped down.

When asked about Chief Wagner's announcement, Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said, "I am thankful to Chief Wagner for his many years of leadership and dedication to the Warner Robins Police Department and wish him the very best as he enters this next chapter."