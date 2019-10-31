WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is ramping up their efforts to take criminals off the streets.

17 people were arrested on October 24th in Warner Robins as part of a crime-suppression initiative.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said these initiatives aren't necessarily new, but he said now that they are close to being fully-staffed, they have the resources to do these operations a lot more often.

"It's a chance for us to go out there and make contacts, hit hot spot areas for crime," said Chief Wagner. "It's also a chance for us to gather information and, sometimes, it's from people that we arrest. It's just a chance for us to keep crime at bay, keep the criminals on their toes, and it's a chance to stay proactive about crime as opposed to reactive."

They made arrests for drug possession, warrant arrests, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

He said when they make arrests during operations like this, the suspects may be taken either to the police station or the sheriff's department for processing.

Depending on their crime, they could be bonded out or wait to see a magistrate judge to determine their future.

"We’ll see repeat offenders and they’re out on probation or they are out on bond when we catch them again, you know. That’s the downside, I guess you could say, or justice, but that’s also the best system around, by all means," he said.

Chief Wagner said this is just another way the police department is catching up to where it needs to be.



"The city grew exponentially, but the infrastructure unfortunately did not and we did not," he said.

He said they are down only six officers right now and soon that number will drop to only two, but he said he wants to keep going until they have even more officers.

In July 2018, the department was short 17 officers and in March, when Police Chief Brett Evans resigned, they were 10 officers short.

"When I'm fully-staffed, I'm coming back and asking for more. It's not a secret," he said.



He said with grant money and money from the budget, they were able to place an order for new cars and equipment for those cars.



We have been behind for a long time. We are catching up, but we still have a lot more catching up to do," said Chief Wagner.

Chief Wagner said these operations are weeks in the making to be as strategic as possible and they're not only about catching criminals. They also use it as an opportunity to build relationships within the community.

